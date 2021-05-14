WATCH LIVE: Four anonymous witnesses to relay SSA evidence to Zondo

Nica Richards

Claims of abuse of power in the SSA have prompted calls for a complete overhaul of the agency.

Four anonymous witnesses are expected to kick off Friday’s hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

The commission will hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence.

Claims of abuse of power in the SSA on behalf of an ANC factional agenda have prompted calls for a complete overhaul of the agency.

The SSA was established by former president Jacob Zuma. The Citizen reported earlier this year it was turned into a tool to protect himself and fight his factional political battles.

The DA has suggested for State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to replace the SSA with an independent, transparent state security agency.

In March, SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta was replaced by national intelligence coordinating committee ambassador Gab Msimanga.

During Jafta’s appearance before commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in January, he made damning claims about the ANC and said maladministration in the SSA was at its peak when he joined in 2017.

Jafta said in the financial year 2017-2018, a sum of R125 million could not be accounted for.

Jafta also revealed that another R9 billion went missing at the agency and no one had accounted for it.

Watch the live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below.