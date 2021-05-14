Maimane tells ‘ubaby girl Malema’ why he can’t shout his way to power

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Maimane's jabs at the EFF provoked a response from Malema, who told the former DA leader to 'have courage' and directly confront him. Then that happened.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane started Friday morning with a hilarious mini-twar.

This after Maimane criticised the three biggest political parties in the country, reiterating his opinion that they are not the solution to South Africa’s problems.

“The political parties are the biggest impediment to our progress. One party needs to stop looting, one needs to go to school, one needs to stop fuelling anger. The people need good governance and delivery,” said Maimane.

“We are not building a political party. What we are doing is working on making sure direct elections are implemented and effective so that people can take back the power. These parties are not the answer. They abuse citizens.”

Maimane’s jabs at the EFF provoked a response Malema, who told the former DA leader to “have courage” and directly confront him.

ALSO READ: Helen Zille: Maimane was needed as ‘alternative’ to Malema

“If you want to talk to me, talk to me direct, don’t go through the corners,” said a meme Malema shared in response to the former DA leader.

“Lesa the baby girl in the picture, and bring the balls, even if it is one,” continued the EFF leader.

Izapha Julius. This country cannot be led merely by the angry. We need people who want to truly return power to the people and not to take power from the ANC and then give it to themselves. That’s why direct elections are important. They empower the community. Not the party. pic.twitter.com/XfNLZ2WsQl — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 14, 2021

Maimane said there was a place for the EFF in politics, but that place was not in governance.

“This country cannot be led merely by the angry. We need people who want to truly return power to the people and not to take power from the ANC and then give it to themselves. That’s why direct elections are important. They empower the community. Not the party,” said Maimane.

“Anger is a justified response to injustice but it is not the destination or the tool for strategic leadership. To lead effectively a leader must feel but not drink from the cup of anger. It requires drinking from the cup of wisdom and effective strategy. The EFF has a role to play but that role cannot be governance. Not everyone believes in socialism. Not everyone wants to be shouted at.

ALSO READ: Maimane slams Tony Leon for calling him ‘an experiment that went wrong’

“Follow OneSA_Movement if you want an alternative to ubaby girl Malema and to the ANC.”

Maimane said it was after addressing problems as a party leader that he realised the system of political parties was not the way.

“Now I am working on what I know is the path to improving this democracy. Giving back power to the people. #DirectElections.”