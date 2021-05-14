WATCH LIVE: Multimillion-rand Covid-19 hospital to open today

Nica Richards

Earlier this week, the DA said the hospital would not be used as a Covid-19 treatment facility, but rather as a quarantine facility.

The R500 million, 181 bed capacity AngloGold Ashanti Hospital will officially open on Friday morning, with Gauteng Premier David Makhura facilitating an oversight visit.

The hospital was donated to the Gauteng government by the AngloGold Ashanti mine to help alleviate pressure on the province’s healthcare sector in its fight against Covid-19.

The opening is especially significant due to the country being on the cusp of a third wave of infections.

ALSO READ: R500 million Covid-19 hospital can’t be used to treat Covid-19

Quarantine or treatment?

Earlier this week, the DA said the hospital would not be used as a Covid-19 treatment facility, but rather as a quarantine facility.

The opposition party said this was due to the lack of specialist staff, as well as where the Carletonville hospital is located.

The DA slammed what it said was a “massive waste of money” and that the Special Investigating Unit was probing irregularities in the awarding of contracts at the hospital.

Renovations reportedly took six months longer than initially projected.

“Premier Makhura is accountable for this scandalous misuse of money that should have assisted other hospitals to better cope with Covid-19 and prevent further loss of life,” the DA said.

Watch the live proceedings below.

Additional reporting by Siyanda Ndlovu