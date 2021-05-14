Daily Covid-19 update: Infections spike with 3,221 new cases

Citizen Reporter

Despite an increase in Covid-19 infections in the recent weeks, South Africa still has an opportunity to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday 12 May 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases stands at 1.6 million with 3,221 new cases recorded in a day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

44 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 2 from Eastern Cape, 19 from Free State, 13 from Gauteng, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 2 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 55,012.

Recoveries now stand at 1,520,878.

A total of 11 million tests have been completed with 42,073 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 455,169.

Covid-19 cases have increased by 46% in the past week, as opposed to the preceding seven days, with Covid-19 related deaths increasing by 18.22% in the same period.

According to the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC’s) weekly estimated excess deaths, the country had an excess of 158,499 natural deaths from 3 May 2020 to 8 May 2021, with 1,140 excess deaths recorded on 2 May 2021 as compared to 318 confirmed Covid-19 deaths that day.

While these figures are worrisome, the resurgence dashboard by the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium, which is updated three times a week, shows that the country has not yet reached the third wave threshold, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.