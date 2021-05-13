WATCH: Ace Magashule is in a fighting mood

Charles Cilliers

The deadline for the suspended ANC secretary-general to apologise to Ramaphosa has passed, and it seems he's not in a contrite mood.

In a video circulating on Thursday afternoon, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule can be seen in a boxing gym punching a bag.

WATCH: Principal thrown out of school, Lesufi threatens ‘drastic steps’

While this may not mean much to anyone out context, it could well be interpreted as a message of defiance from Magashule, who was given a 48-hour deadline to apologise to the ANC leadership after he unilaterally decided to un-suspend himself from his party position and suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Ramaphosa later said he had not been authorised or mandated to do so. He described Magashule’s suspension of him earlier this week as “completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, the norms and the values of the African National Congress”.

The deadline for the apology passed yesterday.

Last week, Magashule also raised eyebrows when he shared a picture of himself playing chess as a clear message that he was strategising against his opponents in the ANC.

ALSO READ: Hmmm … Ace Magashule’s little chess picture made the game all too clear

Many analysts have suggested that Magashule risks expulsion from the ANC if he chooses not to apologise, as he is likely to be taken to a disciplinary hearing for his actions.

Few people expected Magashule to apologise, and the “boxer video”, if it is a recent clip, would suggest that he’s not about to either.

On Facebook, where the video below was shared, some users wondered if Magashule was picturing Ramaphosa as the bag.

It’s understood that Magashule is considering his options, including a possible court challenge of his suspension.

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov had many in stitches when he pointed out that Magashule’s staged chess picture showed that he was making an illegal move.

It remains to be seen whether any boxers will have any criticism of Magashule’s boxing skills, though his mostly gentle taps on the bag are also unlikely to worry the likes of Floyd Mayweather.

Watch the video below: