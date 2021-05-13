Child dead, three injured after car loses control in Kya Sands

Nica Richards

ER24 said the driver of the vehicle lost control, resulting in it rolling before colliding with the children.

A child has died and at least three others have been injured after a car rolled and struck nearby children pedestrians on the side of the road.

ER24 said the accident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Kya Sands, with four children lying near the car.

Paramedics assessed all the children were in critical condition and had sustained numerous injuries. They are aged between 6 and 14.

Several advanced life support interventions ensued, but one of the children died at the scene. The other three surviving children were taken to a nearby hospital.

ER24 said the driver of the vehicle lost control, resulting in it rolling, before colliding with the children.

Authorities are at the scene for further investigation.