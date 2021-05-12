Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
12 May 2021
7:02 pm
News
Business News | News | Premium | South Africa

Taxi bosses happy to meet with Sars over tax issues – Santaco

Rorisang Kgosana

Taxi organisations and operators say Sars' intended interventions present an opportunity for the industry and the revenue collector to engage.

Taxis are seen parked at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, 26 March 2021. Picture: Michel Bega
Taxi bosses are happy to sit down with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to engage on issues of tax in the industry, while finding solutions to tax evasion by operators. The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) responded to reports that plans were underway for the revenue collector to address tax avoidance in the minibus industry, as only R5 million had been collected in corporate income tax (CIT) from taxi operators. This included tax collected from employment income. In his response to Parliament, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said Sars would be adopting several interventions targeted at tax avoidance across...

Read more on these topics