12 May 2021
Magashule allies reportedly plotting to make country ungovernable

An insider said Magashule's allies are lobbying support to bring SA to a standstill if the NEC proceeds with disciplinary action against Ace.

Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Mduduzi Ndzingi
On the eve of his deadline to apologise for a letter he wrote suspending ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, an ANC faction aligned to Ace Magashule is reportedly lobbying support in provinces revolting against the party’s national executive committee (NEC). Suspended ANC secretary-general Magashule’s foot soldiers and die-hard supporters in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free-State have reportedly embarked on an aggressive recruitment drive in ANC branches, regions and party provincial executive committees (PECs) to bring the country to a total standstill if the NEC, the ANC's highest decision making body between conferences resolved to expel him for a failure to...

