Yolandi Botes – what we know so far

Nica Richards

Body parts were all that remained of slain 35-year-old Botes.

Body parts were all that remained of slain Yolandi Botes, who was a mother, wife, daughter and sibling.

Botes was just 35 years old when she died.

The series of events that led to her death vary, with initial reports indicating she was last seen on 26 April after catching an early morning flight from George in the Western Cape to OR Tambo International Airport.

This was to visit her children for three days.

ALSO READ: Yolandi Botes’ sister calls for help to find killers

It was believed she got into an Uber vehicle but was never seen again. She was reported missing in Brakpan on 26 April.

Maroela Media reported that Botes hired a car at the airport and drove to a shopping centre in Edenvale. She was said to have gotten into a private vehicle.

A father and son discovered her body parts while on a fishing trip at a holiday resort in Villiers next to the Vaal River.

She was identified after a unique tattoo was discovered.

E-hailing platform Uber has committed to assisting local authorities with their investigations but at this stage, it is not known if Botes even caught an Uber.

Bloody guest lodge

The plot thickened when images of a gruesome, bloody scene at a guest lodge in the Kempton Park area emerged last week.

Speculation is rife that Botes may have been murdered in the room.

Kempton Express reported that the room had been occupied since 1 May at 4am and that the man who stayed in the room paid cash from a black plastic bag later found at the scene.

ALSO READ: PICS: Is this the room where Yolandi Botes died?

After he checked out and the gruesome scene was discovered, shocked management rushed to locate a body, considering the amount of blood found in the bathroom and bedroom. However, they only found a knife.

P & C Security area manager Rudolph Espach told Kempton Express the man exited the guest room “like nothing was wrong”.

Authorities are still waiting on DNA samples of the blood found in the room to be processed. Until then, it cannot be confirmed that Botes was murdered at the guest lodge.

Nothing was found to be stolen from the room, but authorities did find a knife.

‘This was planned’

Botes’ sister Mariska Oosthuizen has called for the help of authorities and South Africans to help find out what happened.

“I will remain her voice until those who did this, every one is caught. This was planned murder, they didn’t think her body would come out. I also know now that we will get the killers,” she said.

“Nobody deserves such a cruel death. She didn’t deserve it. I come to beg this morning to every single one of you, known and unknown. Actors, singers, businesses, help us make her face everywhere show help us that she is not forgotten.

“Help us catch her murderers, help us push the police to do their job, help us get justice for Yolandi. My sister will not be forgotten. We want answers. You can make the difference. Stand with us.”

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde