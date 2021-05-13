Council says prince Lekukela’s appointment can’t be revoked

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Modjadji Royal Council spokesperson Phetole Mampeule alluded to family squabbles getting in the way of Princess Masalanabo's training to be the next queen.

The appointment of prince Lekukela Modjadji as successor of the Balobedu tribe cannot be successfully challenged, says Modjadji Royal Council spokesperson Phetole Mampeule.

Speaking to Sakina Kamwendo on SAFM this week following the announcement, Mampeule said while anyone, including princess Masalanabo Modjadji, was welcome to challenge the decision, there were no chances of success.

“If it is challenged, we will see the one who goes and challenges us because it’s democracy,” he said.

“And if Masalanabo challenges it?” asked Kamwendo.

“Let her go and challenge it but what we know is that as long as we followed our customs and tradition – that one of opening the hut, you can challenge it but you will never succeed because that is the only rightful passage,” Mampeule said.

The Modjadji Royal Council shocked the country on Friday when it officially announced 24-year-old prince Lekukela as the next king of the Balobedu nation, instead of his 16-year-old sister, queen-elect Masalanabo.

This follows the death of their mother, Makobo Modjadji, in 2005.

South Africans questioned why princess Masalanabo would not ascend to the throne despite years of reports she would be queen when she turns 18.

The Balobedu queenship was officially recognised in 2016 by then minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Des van Rooyen. In a subsequent statement, the department acknowledged princess Masalanabo as the future queen.

“Since the passing of Queen Modjadji the VI, her daughter Masalanabo Modjadji is in line to become the next queen (Queen Modjadji the VII). Since the succession to the position of the Rain Queen is matrilineal and therefore meaning that males are not entitled to inherit the throne, the death of Queen Modjadji the VI left a vacuum as the rightful heir is too young to take the reigns,” read the statement.

This extraordinary challenge called for extraordinary decision. To this effect, the brother of the late queen Makobo, prince Mpapatla, has been designated a regent for Masalanabo. The regent will only be assisting until the queen is over the age of 18 years and ready to take over the reins.”

Nothing uncommon about prince’s appointment

Responding to questions about being the first man to ascend to the throne after 200 years of women’s rule, Mampeule said there was nothing uncommon about the prince’s appointment.

“It’s not about the gender for ascending to the throne but most importantly, and only if you were able, there are processes. You first undergo a lot of processes – some are open to public and some are strictly confidential and once you are taught those things, you die with the information. That has always been the culture of the Balobedu people when it comes to kings and queens,” he said.

According to Mampeule, men ruled the Balobedu nation for 200 years before women ascended to the throne for another 200 years.

There is no taboo in terms of who ascends the throne. There are certain things which the successor will have to undergo secretly, and once you pass that, then the one who was preparing you – either the uncle or brother – will come and report to the council and royal family that now they have prepared this one. This person has opened the house and he was successful.

“You can’t dispute that because it has always been the fact. As long as the person who is being trained has mastered all the processes, then it cannot be disputed. It happened even when the first woman ascended to the throne, no one disputed that. That is our culture.”

The appointment of women leaders for 200 years was out of the royal family’s hands because during that time, of the children who were being trained, only women succeeded.

“As we’re speaking now, the one who passed the test is a man and we have to follow our tradition and culture,” said Mampeule.

“This process has to deal with a person as a whole. There are things which are done in childhood, puberty and adulthood. Then there are processes that are confidential, not even the inner member of the royal council knows about it.”

Why Masalanabo did not make the cut

Mampeule said the royal family never said princess Masalanabo would be the next queen despite numerous reports and royal family members publicly saying so.

“You can never know who will ascend to the throne. Preparing a queen or king is not done in a day – it could take a long time. The fact that people were predicting that, you can’t stop people from doing that. And it is not our responsibility to get into those types of debates,” Mampeule said.

He further alluded to family squabbles getting in the way of princess Masalanabo’s training.

“There was never an opportunity for her to undergo processes because of a group of people who were conniving. These people met her when she was six months old. That in itself caused a lot of problems and we will be forced to explain that because the nation must know.”

Consequently, prince Lekukela was appointed after undergoing all the processes successfully. Mampeule said the prince’s appointment was also made to protect the royal family.

Meanwhile, an online petition has been started to challenge the prince’s appointment.

Motumpane Manyama’s petition is directed to Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Deputy Minister Obed Bapela, director-general Dan Mashitisho and Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.

Manyama has accused the Modjadji Royal Council of ending the queenship of Balobedu without consulting with the appropriate structures in government or the Balobedu.

“The rain queen is still a minor and is expected to be ready in two years time when she reaches 18 years, so this premature decision prejudices her right to the throne,” reads the petition.

“By ending the Queenship, not only does Modjadji Royal Council perpetuate patriarchy, but it is also causing conflict between siblings.”

The petition has received more than 1,300 signatures so far.