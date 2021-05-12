DA wants ECD centres in Emfuleni to be urgently attended to

Siyanda Ndlovu

'Children in these areas are denied opportunities to learn and develop at a younger age.'

The DA has called for the speedy completion of early childhood development (ECD) centres in the Emfuleni local municipality.

The party said that four ECD centres built in Emfuleni in the past 10 years are yet to be completed and remain non-operational.

“There have been unnecessary delays in completing the following ECD centres in Boipatong, Bophelong, Evaton and Sharpeville,” the DA’s Kingsol Chabalala said.

“This greatly concerns the DA, as children in these areas are denied opportunities to learn and develop at a younger age. ECD centres, particularly in the townships, play a crucial role to serve children from families who are socially, physically and economically segregated.”

“I conducted oversight inspection to the Bophelong ECD, the Boipatong ECD and the Sharpeville ECD, where I found that these ECDs are in a terrible state and lack proper regular maintenance. The pavements are full of weeds and big trees needing urgent removal.

“The building structure is deteriorating and the ceiling is starting to fall in. The taps, geysers and electrical cables have been stolen at the Sharpeville ECD, yet there is a security company hired to safeguard the premises,” Chabalala said.

The party said that it would be putting pressure on Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile and Gauteng MEC for social development Morakane Mosupyoe.