Another taxi boss gunned down in suspected hit

Witnesses told Reaction Unit South Africa the taxi boss was parking his car when a lone gunman approached him and fired at least six shots.

A taxi boss operating in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead while parking his vehicle at his home in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received a call from a resident requesting urgent medical attention after the man had been shot.

When Rusa officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found the 49-year-old man’s lifeless body in a silver Toyota Corolla.

He was declared dead at the scene, after being shot three times in his right arm, and once in the chest.

He then fled on foot, and has not yet been located.

Six 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.

Although not yet confirmed, Rusa said the incident could be related to taxi violence in the region.

Taxi killings adding up

Last year, it was reported that investigators in the province had more than 400 taxi violence-related dockets on their desks, after a spike in taxi operator hits.

Last week armed men also gunned down a 62-year-old taxi owner in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

According to police, the taxi owner and his friend were walking a few meters away from his home when “a group of four armed men driving a white BMW drove by and fired shots”, provincial police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Friday.

The attackers made a u-turn and returned to the scene to ensure that the taxi owner was dead, Hlathi added.

“They reportedly fired more shots at the victim who was already lying on the ground, and fled the scene thereafter.”

A manhunt for the killers is under way.

The shooting is believed to the eighth taxi-related attack in recent weeks.

Last month, a taxi boss was killed while he was sitting in his car near to the Miliva taxi rank.

In March, taxi marshall Frans Oupa Manamela and taxi driver Sipho Mahlangu were shot dead.

Provincial police commissioner General Thulani Phahla said: “Although we made some strides as we continue fighting to curb the trend, taxi owners, drivers, queue marshals as well as taxi patrollers continue to be hunted down and killed. This situation has prompted us as police management in the province to dig deep in our investigation. However, we still urge members of the public to come on board and assist with information so that those who are responsible are swiftly brought to book to prevent loss of life.”

Additional reporting by News24 Wire.