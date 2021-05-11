Rorisang Kgosana
Fatherless homes leave single mothers in vicious debt cycle

According to National Debt Advisors, 65% of their female client base faced a reduced income during the pandemic, having to spend 50% of their income towards debts.

Picture: iStock
While the world recently celebrated their mothers, research has found that 70% of single mothers end up in a vicious cycle of debt as their income does not last throughout the month. According to an analytics consultancy, 60% of South Africa’s households are fatherless - with all financial responsibilities falling solely on the mother. But a recent analysis by National Debt Advisors found that 70% of the 80% of women who budget their income, run out of money before the month ends. This leads them to seek unsecured debt, often from unregistered money lenders, said National Debt Advisors managing director...

