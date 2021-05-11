Rorisang Kgosana
11 May 2021
6:25 pm
News
News | Politics | Premium | South Africa

‘Jesus practised democracy’: ACDP’s Meshoe changes tune on Ancestors Day

Rorisang Kgosana

Meshoe says he wasn't trying to impose Christian rules on society, but simply arguing the economic folly of Ancestors Day as a public holiday.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais
African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe has clarified his stance on the proposed Ancestors Day, stating that imposing his religion on others was against Christianity but that a public holiday to honour African religion made no economic sense. Meshoe had at the weekend lambasted a proposal by liquor brand Castle Milk Stout and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) to annually honour and observe Ancestors Day on 8 March. In a statement, Meshoe opposed the proposal, stating that: “While we acknowledge that millions of South Africans consult and worship their dead ancestors, committed evangelic...

