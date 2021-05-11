‘We have a cash flow problem’, admits Duarte

Nica Richards

The ANC was the only party putting itself out there at the State Capture Commission, Duarte said during a media briefing. But still, funding is scarce.

For ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, the ruling party is the only one in the country that is building structure at grass roots level and making itself accountable to the electorate.

In addition, she said during a media briefing on Tuesday, the ANC was the only party “putting itself out there” at the State Capture Commission.

But despite this, funders are reluctant to lend a financial hand to the ANC and the party has a real cashflow problem, Duarte said.

Duarte said this was either because “many people who funded the ANC may have been funding other political parties”, or because they do not want to make their funding to the ANC known.

“It’s not good for business. It’s a difficult one. We’re having financial difficulties, but we won’t cave in because of that.”

She said the ANC asked for the Party Political Funding Act, knowing there would be consequences.

“There seems to be some idea we are against it. We knew there would be consequences, but we did it so we could deal with the matter of how to support and fund democracy in a democratic state.”

Duarte also dispelled rumours that the party had plans to reduce staff by 50%.

“Labour law doesn’t allow us to reduce staff by 50%. We need to go through a process if we were to make such a decision. We will do so using labour laws.”

A number of leaked audio recordings, both relating to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting this past weekend, and past leaked clips, was also condemned by Duarte.

“I think it’s very wrong to sneak into a private meeting and put out what you think is sensational, without knowing the whole story.”