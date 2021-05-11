ANC expects Magashule to apologise ‘this week’ or face disciplinary action

Nica Richards

Duarte said the party was 'confident' that Ace Magashule 'will rise to the occasion and follow the ANC constitution'.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting this past weekend saw secretary-general Ace Magashule suspended, but only temporarily and the party hopes he will see the error of his ways by the end of this week.

This was emphasised by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte at a media briefing discussing the outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting on Tuesday.

Duarte said Magashule’s suspension would be “reviewed from time to time” and that the length of his suspension was subject to the court case he faces.

“It was never only about him. There are many others in provinces and another NEC member who will be temporarily suspended,” Duarte said.

To further emphasise Magashule’s suspension being temporary, Duarte said she was not the ANC’s new or acting secretary-general, but the deputy, carrying out functions “as prescribed” until “matters of the SG’s court case come to finality”.

Magashule’s public apology to the ANC and South Africans for his letter suspending ANC and SA president Cyril Ramaphosa must be made within 48 hours.

If he fails to do so, disciplinary procedures are imminent, but Duarte said the party was “confident he will rise to the occasion and follow the ANC constitution”.

She said an apology could be expected “this week”.