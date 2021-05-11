News
News | Politics | South Africa
Nica Richards
Premium Journalist
1 minute read
11 May 2021
2:38 pm

WATCH LIVE: Jessie Duarte to brief media on ANC NEC outcomes

Nica Richards

In a last-minute announcement, the ruling party said the briefing would be streamed live.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule in happier days. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Antoio Muchave

Following a dramatic national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the ANC at the weekend that saw secretary-general Ace Magashule suspended, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will brief the media on the special meeting on Tuesday. 

In a last-minute announcement, the ruling party said the briefing would be streamed live. 

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday the NEC had instructed suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to apologise publicly to ANC structures for the suspension letter Magashule addressed to Ramaphosa last week.

If Magashule fails to apologise timeously, he could face further censure by the party’s disciplinary structure, Ramaphosa said.

He said the NEC noted that Magashule had no power or mandate from the party’s highest decision-making body to pen such a letter.

He also made it clear that Magashule remains suspended from the party while his Free State asbestos audit corruption case is being heard in court.

Watch the live proceedings below.

Additional reporting by Neo Thale.