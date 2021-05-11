WATCH LIVE: Jessie Duarte to brief media on ANC NEC outcomes

Nica Richards

In a last-minute announcement, the ruling party said the briefing would be streamed live.

Following a dramatic national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the ANC at the weekend that saw secretary-general Ace Magashule suspended, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will brief the media on the special meeting on Tuesday.

@MYANC Deputy Secretary General Comrade Jessie Duarte will today, Tuesday 11 May 2021, brief the media on the outcomes of the Special National Executive Committee that took place from the 08-10th May 2021. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/80fwC4874C — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 11, 2021

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday the NEC had instructed suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to apologise publicly to ANC structures for the suspension letter Magashule addressed to Ramaphosa last week.

If Magashule fails to apologise timeously, he could face further censure by the party’s disciplinary structure, Ramaphosa said.

He said the NEC noted that Magashule had no power or mandate from the party’s highest decision-making body to pen such a letter.

He also made it clear that Magashule remains suspended from the party while his Free State asbestos audit corruption case is being heard in court.

Watch the live proceedings below.

Additional reporting by Neo Thale.