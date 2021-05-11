‘Relieved’ family prepare to repatriate body from China

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

It is reported Kgothatso Mdunana had visited her friend when she fell from a 13th floor apartment in Hangzhou.

The family of a South African student who recently passed away in China can finally repatriate their daughter’s body following successful fundraising efforts.

Kgothatso Mdunana, 24, from Lombardy West in Johannesburg, was last seen alive by her roommate, known as Princess, in Qingdao, China, on 30 April.

She was a final-year civil engineering student at Shandong University of Technology.

It is reported Kgothatso had visited her friend when she fell from a 13th floor apartment in Hangzhou.

Following her death and estimated repatriation bill of R350,000, last week the family pleaded for help from South Africans as her travel insurance had expired at the time of her death.

ALSO READ: Gauteng family pleads for help to repatriate daughter’s body from China

“This is proving to be a most difficult time for our family and we want nothing more than to be afforded the opportunity to say our last goodbyes to her. She deserves a send-off that is fitting for a person of her nature. She was ever smiling and jolly, adventurous and free spirited. This is how we will remember her,” her family said.

“All contributions received will be used towards the costs of repatriation and burial. Every contribution will be significant towards getting closure for our family. Please keep us in your thoughts as we embark on this very difficult journey.”

In just a few days, South Africans raised more than what the family needed, with one anonymous donor contributing R35,000 and another R370,125.

Speaking to 702 on Tuesday morning, Kgothatso’s father, Pfarelo Mphaphuli, thanked those who donated money for the repatriation of her remains.

“As a family we are so relieved. We are so thankful to everyone across the globe. Yesterday I couldn’t believe it and I couldn’t sleep. We are just touched by what everyone has done. To move from R1,000 on Friday and now we’re standing on over R540,000,” he said.

A funeral parlour has pledged to help transport Kgothatso’s remains from the airport and conduct the service for the family.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire