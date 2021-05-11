KZN Premier’s budget likely to hike Zulu king’s grant

Siyanda Ndlovu

Premier's budget speech will outline how much the Zulu royals get this year.

Last year his father received R71.3 million, a whopping R4.5 million increase the previous year in 2019.

That is how much new Zulu king MisuZulu ka Zwelithini is likely to get from the KZN government when Premier Sihle Zikalala gives his budget vote speech on Friday.

Misuzulu was announced the new king of the Zulu nation hours after the memorial service for his mother, regent queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu last Friday, after a heated reading of the will at the late queen’s palace.

During the event chaos erupted when prince Thokozani Zulu raised his hand questioning the process followed in appointing the new king.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, instructed Zulu to sit down.

Zikalala last year increased the royal house budget, saying that it was a key institution recognised by the provincial government.

“The monarch plays a crucial role in supporting government programmes and preserving culture,” he said.

King’s coronation unlikely at this time

Zikalala is expected to also give an update on the King’s coronation date.

Premier spokesperson Lennoc Mabaso could not elaborate when the new king is likely to be coronated.

“Remember the royal family is in a mourning period. We will wait for the royal family to update us on the way forward,” Mabaso said.

“The coronation event is a joyous one and people will be coming with gifts to present to the new king, so as we will wait for the official word from the family.”