Yolandi Botes’ sister calls for help to find killers

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Responding to calls for an investigation into the incident, Uber said it was working closely with law enforcement.

Mariska Oosthuizen has called on South Africans to help find those responsible for the murder of her sister, Yolandi Botes, whose dismembered body was discovered in the Vaal River on Tuesday last week.

Botes disembarked from a flight at Oliver Tambo International Airport on 26 April 2021 and reportedly left in an Uber.

She was last seen in Edenvale before disappearing.

#HelpBringYolandiHome#MissingInSA MISSING ADULT ALERT: Yolandi Botes 35Yr 26 April 2021. SAPS OR TAMBO GP.



According to police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele, Botes’ dismembered body was discovered by a father and son while fishing.

“The boy walked around and saw something in the river that looked like a part of the body, the police were summoned and it was confirmed it was a human foot,” Makhele said.

“Police divers were summoned and more of the body parts of a white woman were found.”

It was later confirmed that a tattoo on one of the feet was Botes’.

Police are still investigating.

Yolandi Botes, 35, mother from Brakpan, went missing on the 26/04. Her body parts was found floating in the Vaal River on the 04/05. Yolandi got into an uber from the airport & went missing since then. No one has been arrested yet.

Rest in power our sister ✊????????#KeepTheEnergy pic.twitter.com/dhipgoUz1v — KEEP THE ENERGY (@KEEPTHEENERGY1) May 9, 2021

Oosthuizen says her family will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book, further calling on South Africans to help in the investigation.

“I will remain her voice until those who did this, every one is caught. This was planned murder, they didn’t think her body would come out. I also know now that we will get the killers,” she said.

“Nobody deserves such a cruel death. She didn’t deserve it. I come to beg this morning to every single one of you, known and unknown. Actors, singers, businesses, help us make her face everywhere show help us that she is not forgotten.

“Help us catch her murderers, help us push the police to do their job, help us get justice for Yolandi. My sister will not be forgotten. We want answers. You can make the difference. Stand with us.”

“Our thoughts go out to the family of the victim during this difficult time. While there is nothing to suggest that this incident is Uber-related, our law enforcement relations team are working closely with local authorities to support their investigation,” Uber said.

Meanwhile, the Kempton Express has reported of another gruesome discovery of a bloody guest room in Kempton Road last week.

Paramedics told the publication they could not locate a body, but a knife was found under the mattress of a bed.

