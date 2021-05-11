Daily Covid-19 update: 90 new deaths in SA

Citizen Reporter

SA is just days away from kick starting its second phase of the vaccine rollout which will include essential workers, people in congregate settings and those over 18 years old with comorbidities.

As of Monday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 597 724, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

90 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 14 from Eastern Cape, 0 from Free State, 5 from Gauteng, 0 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 6 from Mpumalanga, 33 from North West, 13 from Northern Cape and 19 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 54 825 .

ALSO READ: Indian virus variant is in SA – What is it and what now?

Recoveries now stand at 1 517 350 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10 906 020 tests have been completed with 18 311 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 395 230.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 597 724 the total number of deaths is 54 825 the total number of recoveries is 1 517 350 and the total number of vaccines administered is 395 230. pic.twitter.com/U8USRAzUdw — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 10, 2021

Last Month Mkhize launched the Covid-19 Electronic Vaccination Data System for those over 60 years of age in preparation for the second phase which is expected to start on this week.

It will include essential workers, people in congregate settings and those over 18 years old with comorbidities.

“Those who are turning 60 in 2021 will be eligible. We are doing this to make it easy to implement the vaccination programme guided by our scientists and our ministerial advisory committee. We believe that it’s important that when we open we must prioritise those who are 60 years and above,” said Mkhize.