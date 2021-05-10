Sipho Mabena
10 May 2021
Undertakers dead serious about shutting down Home Affairs

Funeral parlours battle over terms and requirements of certificate of competence for smaller undertakers.

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 
The country's funeral directors are threatening to shut down the Department of Home Affairs head office in Pretoria on Tuesday, while disputing a statement from the department which announced a truce had been reached with the furious undertakers. Undertakers have been at loggerheads with the government since late last year over the need for a Certificate of Competency (COC) needed for them to pick up and store bodies. At the time, the undertakers decided to use the mounting number of Covid-19 dead as bargaining chips by blocking access to morgues and refusing to move bodies from accident scenes, homes or...

