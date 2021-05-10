Action SA calls on members to be mayoral candidates

Citizen reporter

The 2021 local government elections will take place on Wednesday, 27 October.

Action SA is calling on members to apply to be a mayoral candidate in cities. This as the party opens its mayoral candidate election process on Monday.

“These candidates will be subjected to public scrutiny through an open campaign that will culminate in the holding of the candidate elections,” said leader Herman Mashaba.

The party last month unveiled its candidate election system which seeks to give South Africans the power to directly elect the candidates they want to represent Action SA on the ballot papers in the coming local government elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 2021 local government elections will take place on Wednesday, 27 October.

“This will be the sixth time under South Africa’s democratic dispensation that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local level,” said the Presidency.

ALSO READ: Mashaba slams Malema’s ‘hypocritical, unconstitutional’ call for election delay

Action SA has argued that its candidate election system puts power in the hands of communities who would otherwise give their votes to political parties and be given ineffective candidates in return.

“We reiterate our invitation that any eligible voter may participate in our candidate elections, subject to them registering on our online portal. We want South Africans from all works of life who are committed to fighting for the wellbeing of residents to stand up and be counted. We want residents to identify and select candidates through a transparent selection process,” said Mashaba.

“We are disrupting the political landscape in South Africa by ensuring our candidates are directly accountable to residents first and Action SA second. The days of political elites hand picking candidates for political positions is a thing of the past and Action SA is driving that change.”

Once candidates apply for an opportunity to represent their cities, they will be put to the test by residents of every ward through open debates, he said.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde