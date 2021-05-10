Lucky Montana to be grilled on property splurges 

Brian Sokutu

The affidavit explains how the properties were acquired, with evidence leader Vas Soni keen to hear the method of payment that followed.

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana is expected to be grilled at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on allegations of millions of Prasa funds he is said to have splurged in acquiring several properties while at the helm of the agency.

Montana briefly took the stand on Monday morning.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has adjourned the hearing to study fresh information contained in Montana’s new affidavit.

UPDATE: Lucky ‘Black Jew’ Montana denies Prasa funds paid for his properties

The affidavit explains how the properties were acquired, with evidence leader Vas Soni keen to hear the method of payment that followed.

During his testimony last year, commission investigator Clint Oellermann told Zondo how Montana would view properties, meet estate agents, sign an offer to buy and then request the offer to purchase be changed.

Montana allegedly bought two houses worth R25 million in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Montana says Guptas aren’t his friends and he never had curry with them

One of the properties, in the expensive Waterkloof suburb of Pretoria, was worth R11 million. The purchase involved lawyer Riaan van der Walt, who had a relationship with Montana.

Van der Walt left the country.

Montana’s testimony continues.

Watch the live coverage, courtesy of SABC News, below.

brians@citizen.co.za