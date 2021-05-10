Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
3 minute read
10 May 2021
11:47 am
News
Columns | News | Premium

As Mogoeng leaves, is it time for a female chief justice?

Bernadette Wicks

A female chief justice would do wonders for representation and help courts see things from the perspective of the marginalised.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The announcement of Justice Sisi Khampepe as acting Chief Justice last week was an exciting reminder of just how close South Africa could be to welcoming the first woman as chief justice of South Africa. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s offices last week announced he was taking three-and-a-half months long leave. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has his hands full at the state capture commission of inquiry, so Khampepe has been appointed to take the helm for now. But with Mogoeng’s constitutionally allowed 12 years as a Constitutional Court judge coming to an end in October, the sun is setting on...

Read more on these topics