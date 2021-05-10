Multimedia
Local News | Multimedia | News | South Africa
Nica Richards
Premium Journalist
1 minute read
10 May 2021
11:02 am

WATCH: Ferocious fire engulfs KZN factory

Nica Richards

The cause of the fire is not known and no injuries have been reported. Several floors of the building are burning.

The factory is said to be used to produce textiles. Photo: Supplied

A fire that broke out at a factory in Overport, eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning is still being doused by firefighters. 

KZN emergency services media liaison Robert Mackenzie said the cause of the fire was not known and no injuries had been reported. 

The factory was said to be used to produce textiles. Mackenzie said several floors of the building were on fire. 

Brickfield Road has been cordoned off. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available. 