WATCH: Ferocious fire engulfs KZN factory

Nica Richards

The cause of the fire is not known and no injuries have been reported. Several floors of the building are burning.

A fire that broke out at a factory in Overport, eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning is still being doused by firefighters.

KZN emergency services media liaison Robert Mackenzie said the cause of the fire was not known and no injuries had been reported.

The factory was said to be used to produce textiles. Mackenzie said several floors of the building were on fire.

Brickfield road factory fire pic.twitter.com/O5kZBsgZix — KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) May 10, 2021

Brickfield Road has been cordoned off.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.