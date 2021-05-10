ANC to wrap up weekend’s dramatic NEC meeting

Siyanda Ndlovu

The meeting was engulfed by drama, ranging from public spats and audio leaks to some members being booted out.

The weekend’s dramatic virtual meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC will wrap up on Monday.

The meeting was engulfed by drama, ranging from public spats and audio leaks to some members being booted out of the meeting itself.

Top of the agenda was the party’s implementation of the resolution and guidelines on the step aside rule for members charged with serious crimes.

The meeting also covered the upcoming local government elections, organising campaigns an the update on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Embattled ANC members Ace Magashule and Bongani Bongo were booted out of the meeting on Saturday.

Magashule, who is appealing against his suspension, attended the special meeting as per an announcement by the party on Friday. He had previously vowed to attend the meeting and insisted his suspension was invalid and he still held the office of secretary-general.

It is widely reported he was booted out of the meeting as some members charged that his presence rendered the meeting “not properly constituted”, calling for his exclusion.

This was followed by audio leaks which the party has since condemned and raised its concerns about.

The party said it was looking into the leaks, including the unauthorised dissemination of ANC NEC material on social media platforms.

“Any conduct involving leaking of confidential information shall constitute a violation of this communications protocol and the ANC has a responsibility to deal with this act of misconduct in the same way as it would deal with any act that brings the organisation into disrepute,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

“In terms of this protocol, any member who leaks or releases information to the media or public without due authorisation or prior approval, shall be guilty of misconduct.

The party is expected to release the meeting resolutions in the coming days.