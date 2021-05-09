Missing cheetah returns to Rietvlei Nature Reserve

Molefe Seeletsa

The first sighting of the cheetah outside the reserve was first reported by a nearby landowner, who informed the reserve’s management.

Residents of Tshwane can now relax after the cheetah that escaped from Rietvlei Nature Reserve earlier this week made was spotted trying to catch blesbok at the reserve on Sunday, 9 May.

While it is not clear how the cheetah escaped the reserve, the cheetah has made a safe return.

“Njozi, the female cheetah was photographed this morning, in the reserve, trying to catch blesbok. It seems she came back in to the reserve, we thank everyone who assisted and helped with the searching of the cheetah during the week,” Department of Environment and Agriculture Management MMC Dana Wannenburg said in a statement on Sunday.

1/3 Picture: Supplied 2/3 Picture: Supplied 3/3 Picture: Supplied

According to the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, the cheetah was introduced by the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) as part of the reserve’s conservation project to enhance cheetah numbers in the country.

The City of Tshwane indicated that it suspects that the animal may have got out using a hole dug by smaller animals under a fence despite the fences being electrified, patrolled daily and repaired regularly to prevent these kind of incidents.