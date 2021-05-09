News
Daily news update: New variant detected in SA, ANC NEC meeting and TTM win Nedbank Cup

Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Daily Covid-19 update: India variant has been now detected in SA

The only two nurses on duty, Sipho Wilson Batlhaping and Ruth Seikaneng walk through a corridor of the Reivilo Health Centre in Reivilo, a town an hour away from Taung, in the North West province, on 3 September 2020. Picture: Thomson Reuters Foundation/Gulshan Khan

Speaking about the B.1.617 variant, circulating widely in India, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Saturday evening that it has now been detected in South Africa.

Eleven cases of the B.1.1.7 – first detected in the UK – and four cases of the B.1.617.2 – first detected in India – were confirmed.

This means South Africa now has three variants circulating.

Magashule ‘will be active in ANC’ as he awaits appeal outcome

Ace Magashule

File picture. ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule appears at Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court with his co-accused, including 3 people arrested last night on February 19, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule were arrested, charged and released on bail in connection with the multimillion rand asbestos contract scandal in the Free State. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has reiterated his claim that he will remain active in his position despite his suspension from the party.

This comes after reports emerged that Magashule was kicked out of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) special meeting earlier on Saturday, 8 May.

Speaking to the EWN, Magashule explained that he was removed from the meeting, which “he had convened” and attended for over an hour, after which the NEC noted his intention to appeal his suspension.

Bongani Bongo also given the boot from ANC NEC meeting

Bongani Bongo.

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo outside the Western Cape High Court after his appearance on 15 February 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has now also removed its MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo from the party’s special virtual meeting.

While several news outlets are reporting that corruption-accused Bongo was given the boot from the meeting, it is unclear at this stage what the removal from the meeting means.

However, it seems likely that Bongo was removed from the meeting after he signalled his intention to appeal the NEC’s decision forcing him to step aside following in the footsteps of Magashule.

The Zulu king has been named insists Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Buthelezi

Zulu Kingdom Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: IFPMedia

The AmaZulu Traditional Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has insisted that the new king of the Zulu nation has already been named amid divisions within the royal family over how the succession battle should be handled.

Buthelezi was addressing the media on Saturday evening after then-prince MisuZulu KaZwelithini was named king the day before.

“As far as the family and the Zulu nation is concern, the king is already on the throne, but of course you know that there are formalities that should be followed from the side of the government,” Buthelezi told eNCA.

NPA ‘on brink of making progress’ on state capture investigations

Shamila Batohi

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NPPA) Adv Shamila Batohi during a media briefing in Silverton where she introduced the new Investigating Director at NPA Head Office on Friday, 24 May 2019. (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) is “on the brink of making significant progress” on state capture investigations, said the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi.

She said the change in the Zondo Commission’s regulations, to allow law enforcement agencies to access evidence presented at the commission, has made a big impact.

They are, however, wary of bringing cases to court, where evidence is still going to be led at the commission.

No misconduct found in Bellville Sassa water cannon incident

Covid 19 lockdown

JMPD officer Tebogo Shabalala helps Gogo Xaba at SASSA paypoint at Aexandra Plaza in Johannesburg, 30 March 2020, for their grants. SASSA paypoints are going to be paid from 30 and 31st of March, starting with older people and people with disabilities. Other Social grants are going to be paid on 1st of April. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) could not find fault with the police’s actions when they used a water cannon to disperse frustrated Sassa grant recipients in Bellville on 15 January.

IPID found that the police used minimum force to get the grant recipients to practise social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They were within their operational rights to enforce Covid-19 regulations.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 8 May 2021

Lotto and lotto plus results

Lotto and lotto plus results. Picture: iStock

Here are the Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 8 May 2021: 

Lotto: 02, 12, 15, 24, 26, 43 Bonus: 06

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 08, 19, 32, 35, 37 Bonus: 34

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 16, 20, 29, 30, 40 Bonus: 41

Check out previous Lotto results here. For more details and to verify the numbers, visit the National Lottery website.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila edge Chippa United to win Nedbank Cup

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC celebrates goal with teammates during the 2021 Nedbank Cup Final match against Chippa United at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila edged Chippa United 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday to win their first major trophy on Saturday.

A first half goal by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was enough to earn Vhadau Vha Damani their first silverware since they bought the status of Bidvest Wits last season.

TTM managed to hang on to the slender lead until the half-time break.

PSL assistant referee Shaun Olive passes away after a car accident

Shaun Olive

Assistant referee Shaun Olive has died in a car accident (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced the untimely passing of assistant referee Shaun Olive.

In a statement, Safa said Olive sustained serious injuries after being involved in a freak motor accident in Mondeor this week and died on Saturday morning.

Safa president Danny Jordaan described Olive’s death as not a huge blow for the country, but for the continent and the world at large.

 

