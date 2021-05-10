Rorisang Kgosana and Earl Coetzee
10 May 2021
7:09 pm
News
Mein Kampf: Why is Hitler’s manifesto so easily available in SA?

Rorisang Kgosana and Earl Coetzee

The book is freely available from several local online retailers, and there are arguments both for and against the sale thereof.

Picture for Illustration. Picture: iStock
It would be difficult, in fact near impossible, to find a figure more universally loathed than Adolf Hitler. The Nazi leader responsible for the deaths of million of Jews, Romany, homosexuals, and any other so-called undesirables, had very few redeeming qualities and doesn't have many fans, except among those equally unhinged, on the fringes of society. So, why would his manifesto, in which he first lays bare his anti-Semitic, genocidal, and sometimes outright insane views be on sale in modern South Africa? And further still, why would the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) see no problem with the...

