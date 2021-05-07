Mpianzi family reach settlement with GP education department

Siyanda Ndlovu

Lawyer says family's civil claim was withdrawn after the settlement was reached.

The family of Enock Mpianzi, a 13-year-old boy who died while attending a grade 8 orientation camp last year has reached a settlement with the Gauteng department of education.

The family’s lawyer, Wikus Steyl, confirmed the news on Friday.

“I can confirm we have reached a settlement with the department of education which hopefully will help the family find closure,” Steyl said.

He said a civil claim was withdrawn after the settlement was reached.

Although he could not confirm how much the settlement was for, Steyl said that it was an amount that may help the family in a long run.

“The next step now is to ensure the family gets justice and that those responsible are held accountable.”

The family initially sued the department for R20 million. The department’s initial settlement offer was R10 million, which the family refused in December.

Mpianzi’s death sent waves of outrage across the country earlier last year when he drowned at the Nyati Bush and River Break in the North West on the first day of school at a Grade 8 school camp.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi last year told the media the family was made an R10 million settlement offer, which they rejected and issued a summons for R20m.

“Unfortunately, we disagreed and the family still insists that the department give them R20m as the settlement. This amount is way beyond what the department is in a position to afford,” Lesufi said at the time.

Lesufi has since welcomed the settlement reached and said that he hoped it would bring comfort to the family.

“While conscious to the fact that a young life was lost and will never return; we are hopeful that the out-of-court settlement will bring some comfort and closure to the Mpianzi family, who, undoubtedly, have been going through a challenging time since the unfortunate passing of Enoch,” Lesufi said.