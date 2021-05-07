WATCH: Prince disrupts prayer service at Zulu queen’s funeral

Siyanda Ndlovu

The eldest son of the late regent of the Zulu nation, prince Misuzulu Zulu, made his first public appearance since the death of his mother Mantfombi Shiyiwe Zulu last week and disrupted memorial proceedings.

The prince was accompanied by Zulu regiments marching into the marquee where the official memorial of the queen was taking place with prayer in session.

The regiments and the prince continued singing until Zulu Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi was forced to come out of the marquee to discipline them.

“Ndabezitha, Mageba, please desist from this chaos, we are in the middle of a prayer session,” Buthelezi said.

They quietened down and the prince made his way into the marquee. It is expected that Misusulu will be appointed the new Zulu king.

He is the eldest son of the late regent Queen who was tasked with appointing a new ruler after the death of king Goodwill Zwelithini.

There are however ongoing battles amid the issue of succession.

The royal family confirmed earlier this week that the fight over who should succeed king Goodwill had headed to the high court in Pietermaritzburg.

The king’s first wife, MaDlamini, whom he married in community of property, has challenged his will, which names the next king.