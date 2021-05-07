WATCH: Man attempts suicide after killing wife

Siyanda Ndlovu

Angry husband allegedly shoots and kills wife who was with a man in a car at Polokwane mall. Threatens to jump.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of his wife after he reportedly found her with another man inside a car at a mall in Polokwane.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased, who is believed to be from Seshego township, was with another man inside a vehicle when her husband arrived,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojalefa.

“An argument ensued and the husband, 34, allegedly took out a firearm and shot the woman several times. She died instantly.”

“The man who is reported to have been together with the deceased fled from the scene and his identity is a subject of investigation.”

After the incident, a video of the alleged perpetrator trying to commit suicide surfaced on social media.

In the video, he can be seen standing on the edge of a high-rise building threatening to jump off.

Mojapelo said police managed to restrain the man and a murder case has been opened and “he will be appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court soon”.

ALSO READ: Reason for businessman killing his wife and father plagues judge

He said police later recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the killing.

“The firearm will be subjected to a ballistic examination to determine if it was used in the commission of other serious crimes. Its lawfulness will also form part of the unfolding investigation. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” Mojalefa said.

Police urged members of the community to seek professional assistance when confronted with domestic or relationship challenges and desist from resorting to extreme measures which can lead to serious injuries or the loss of life.

ALSO READ: Traffic cop kills himself, girlfriend as Limpopo GBV cases spike