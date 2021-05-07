Hein Kaiser
7 May 2021
City of Ekurhuleni or potholes? Roads need repairing, says DA

Hein Kaiser

There are more than 4,500 potholes in just two suburbs of Ekurhuleni according to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

There are more than 4,500 potholes in just two suburbs of Ekurhuleni – Spartan and Edenvale – says Mike Waters from the Democratic Alliance (DA). If that situation is the same in the rest of the metro, there could be as many as 45,000 to 50,000 road cavities in need of repair. But nobody, least of all the municipality, knows how many there are. But they are set to become a key element in the political scrapping ahead of the upcoming local government elections. ALSO READ: Power to people against potholes https://youtu.be/XlpegJswJ9w [WATCH] Pothole hunting in Ekurhuleni. “I stopped counting...

