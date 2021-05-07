Poly Challenge bell tolls for Earth Hour

Mike Moon

He’s as tough as old boots and, at the relatively advanced age of seven, Earth Hour is in the form of his life.

On Friday he bids to win a second leg of the WSB East Cape Poly Challenge at Fairview and claim a consolation bonus of R50,000 for the best collective performance in the three-part series.

Before the Challenge, trainer Juan Nel said a clean sweep of the three races – over 1200m, 1400m and 1600m – was Earth Hour’s principal target for the year.

He managed fifth place in Leg 1 – a commendable effort from a 12 of 12 draw – as form sprinter Viking Moon claimed victory. In Leg 2, the son of Lateral enjoyed a better starting slot and ran on doggedly to snare a flying Marmara Sea close to home. Viking Moon was third that day, which meant the sponsor’s R250,000 bonus could not be won.

In Friday’s Leg 3, Earth Hour has another decent barrier position, No 3, giving jockey Callan Murray all the scope he needs to choose a comfortable travelling seat from which to steer the gelding to a tenth career win in his 45th start.

It certainly won’t be easy, as Marmara Sea will be hoping to make amends. Also, in-form Sailing Lizard and recent Gqeberha arrival from upcountry Nimcha present good arguments for consideration.

Only seven go to post, but the quality is high and presents a worthy finale to a triple series that has become popular with punters around the country since its advent in 2016.

Champion jockey Warren Kennedy makes the trip to Fairview from his Durban base to link up with trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen in seven races. They are not represented in the main event but could have a significant impact on the meeting.

Valeriana in Race 2 and Al Qaasim in Race 3 are warm orders, while Capernaum is a shrewd exotics inclusion in the fifth.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

11 Keara, 1 After The Storm, 4 English Princess, 6 Carmela

Race 2:

10 Valeriana, 5 Escape To Vegas, 4 Paris Opera, 6 Storyland

Race 3:

1 Al Qaasim, 2 Jaspero, 5 Captain Calico, 9 Mambo Alley

Race 4:

3 Galactico, 1 Time Off, 4 Showtime Baby, 13 Jungle Promise

Race 5:

7 Capernaum, 3 Storm Commander, 5 Bush Fever, 8 Full Score

Race 6:

8 Noble Princess, 7 La Duchesse, 6 Beyond Temtation, 3 Waldorf Astoria

Race 7:

1 Earth Hour, 5 Sailing Lizard, 2 Marmara Sea, 3 Nimcha

Race 8:

12 All In Line, 5 Homer Fidget, 1 Falling For You, 2 Phil’s Power

Pick 6:

1,2,5 x 1,3,4 x 3,5,7,8 x 7,8 x 1,2,5 x 1,2,5,12 (R864)

PA:

10 x 1 x 3 x 3,7,8 x 7,8 x 2,5 x 5,12 (R24)