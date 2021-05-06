Fifth national case of avian flu reported in Gauteng

Siyanda Ndlovu

Agriculture Department says all affected farms had been quarantined, with control measures being implemented.

On Thursday the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development announced another case of avian flu had been detected, this time at a commercial chicken farm in Randfontein.

This takes the total number of cases to five, with the Gauteng province accounting for four cases and one in the North West.

The department reported last month 300 birds had died of avian flu on a commercial chicken-layer farm in Ekurhuleni.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo says all affected farms had been quarantined, with control measures being implemented.

“Genetic evaluation has confirmed that the outbreak reported in commercial layers on 13 April in Gauteng and the one on commercial broiler-breeders in the North West seems to have been caused by non-identical AI strains,” said Ngcobo.

He said that there had been no human infections.

“Everyone across the country is once again urged to treat any increase in mortalities (deaths) of poultry and other bird species as potential avian influenza until proven otherwise. ”

The department announced that three neighbouring countries that had banned the exports of live chickens and unprocessed products had lifted the ban except for Lesotho.

These are Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique.

It said that Hong Kong has notified it of a temporary suspension of the importation of all poultry (carcass, parts and offal) products (including eggs) from the affected municipalities in Gauteng and North West.