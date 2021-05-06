Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
6 May 2021
10:12 am
News
Health | News | Premium | South Africa

Black people urged to donate bone marrow for dying patients

Brian Sokutu

Many South Africans with diseases like leukaemia, yearly reached 'a critical point where the only possible cure is a bone marrow transplant'.

Demonstarion of extrusion of a bone marrow sample from hip bone. Picture: iStock
The South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) is on a crusade to encourage black South Africans to donate, due to soaring numbers of people of colour dying from blood diseases and related cancers. Out of 74,000 registered donors, about 30% are people of colour: blacks, coloureds and Indians. According to SABMR spokewoman Sarah Belle Selig, the picture made it less likely that there would be a donor available for a black patient needing a transplant. Donating bone marrow, said Selig, has changed in the last few decades – making it faster, non-invasive and virtually painless for donors. Stellenbosch law graduate...

Read more on these topics