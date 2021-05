When Leo Prinsloo and and his partner Lloyd Mtombeni were under attack by would-be cash-in-transit robbers, midway through Prinsloo's driving heroics, Prinsloo told Mtombeni to "call Robbie, call Josh, and find out where they are". This after he instructed Mtombeni to get a “proper gun” instead of the handgun Mtombeni had initially picked up. But who are Robbie and Josh? Robbie and Josh - Prinsloo and Mtombeni's colleagues - were also escorting a vehicle around the vicinity at the time, said Deon Coetzee, managing director of Fortis Pro-Active Defence Solutions, where they work. ALSO READ: ‘It happens everyday’: Leo Prinsloo’s life...

When Leo Prinsloo and and his partner Lloyd Mtombeni were under attack by would-be cash-in-transit robbers, midway through Prinsloo’s driving heroics, Prinsloo told Mtombeni to “call Robbie, call Josh, and find out where they are”.

This after he instructed Mtombeni to get a “proper gun” instead of the handgun Mtombeni had initially picked up.

But who are Robbie and Josh?

Robbie and Josh – Prinsloo and Mtombeni’s colleagues – were also escorting a vehicle around the vicinity at the time, said Deon Coetzee, managing director of Fortis Pro-Active Defence Solutions, where they work.

“That is why he was thinking of calling them for back-up. The company, which owns the vans, has a helicopter which is in Johannesburg but to call the helicopter would take much longer to get the crew in the area. His first reaction was to call Josh and Robbie,” Coetzee said.

Mtombeni’s baptism of fire

It was only his fourth day on the job for Lloyd Mtombeni, who can be seen in the passenger seat during the chase.

Despite being criticised by the public for freezing up, Coetzee said Mtombeni “actually did very good”.

“He is doing fine. He was only on the job at this specific company for four days when this happened, and he was in training when they got hit. He actually did very good.”

Regular day at the office

Coetzee told The Citizen that similar attacks happened at least six or seven times per week, with four attacks recorded on the same day as the one which has now gone viral.

“South Africa has become a haven for all kinds of gangs. We have all sorts of things… Sadly, there is about a 40% to 50% success rate of stopping these things – meaning we are losing these people,” he said.