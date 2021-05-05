Eastern Cape school burns down

Reitumetse Makwea

Eight classrooms, the admin block and the school computer lab go up in flames.

The Alheit van der Merwe Primary School in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape burnt down early this morning.

According to Eastern Cape department of education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima, more than eight classrooms burnt down, including the admin block and the school computer lab.

Mtima said assessment reports have said they would need more than R800,000 to fix the damage.

“The district manager is engaging with the local municipality and the parents to establish ways of ensuring that learners are brought back to school and that teaching and learning resumes soon,” he said.

Police spokesperson Thembinkose Kinana said they received a call around 2am this morning requesting assistance and reporting the school on fire.

Police said the fire was contained and the largest part of the school was burned down, but not the whole school.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage but we can confirm that an arson case was opened and is under investigation. All the necessary role-players were informed.”

“Forensic experts will assist in the investigation to determine the possible cause of the fire,” he said.

On Twitter the department of basic education said it condemned the burning of schools and these actions were very concerning.