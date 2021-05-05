WATCH: How Leo Prinsloo literally drove into and chased the highway robbers

Charles Cilliers

It turns out SA's biggest badass, the security expert who foiled a heist in Pretoria last month, was actually pursuing his attackers. They made a narrow escape and barely survived.

After his exclusive interview on Tuesday with escort security drivers Leo Prinsloo, 48, and Lloyd Mtombeni following their overnight rise to fame, eNCA journalist Barry Bateman has uploaded new footage taken by the front dashcam camera of their chase and shooting incident on 22 April.

Earlier, leaked cabin footage from the attempted CIT heist quickly went viral on social media over the weekend. In that video Prinsloo could be seen glancing in the rear-view mirror moments before a series of bullets hit the reinforced glass of his Toyota Land Cruiser.

At first it was reported that he was taking evasive action, manoeuvring through traffic on the N4 highway in Pretoria to escape the shooters, while at the same time telling his partner to grab a rifle and get ready.

It has now emerged that, far be it from running from the trouble, Prinsloo was actually the one chasing the attackers, trying to first drive into them and then ram them off the road.

In the new footage, one can now see how he was pursuing the attackers to scare them off their attempt to steal from the cargo van they were escorting, which is understood to have been carrying cellphones. Prinsloo and his associate were shot at more than 30 times but kept to their task.

According to reports, Prinsloo rammed and chased some of the suspects in an Audi into a hotel carpark. They then reportedly ran into a McDonald’s and two AK47s were recovered.

The assailants escaped.

Mtombeni told Bateman it had only been his fourth day on the job. He’d never been shot at before.

Watch the new footage of Leo Prinsloo below, contained in two separate clips.

An unedited, forward-facing clip of the attack on Leo and Lloyd. It starts with the suspect's bakkie passing them to target the cargo van.

The last bit was clipped in the previous video.

The Land Cruiser itself was left in a bit of a state, although the suspects’ Audi looked even worse.

The cash in transit escort drivers name is Leo Prinsloo. Ex South African Special Police taskforce member / sniper. He rammed and chased one of the Audi's into a hotel carpark. Suspects ran into McDonalds. 2 x AK47's recovered. Lucky for them they got away.

When speaking to Bateman on eNCA, Prinsloo said that he expected things like this to happen on the job.

“When we train people we tell them to pre-visualise what they are going to do. It’s a mindset.”

Prinsloo is a former member of the SA Police Service’s Special Task Force, where he worked for 12 years, and a head instructor for Fortis Pro Active Defence’s Lone Operator courses.

The course is described as being for self-preservation. It is neither a fun shooting or a sports shooting event. According to the website, the training is focused on defending yourself using all weapon platforms and more.

Prinsloo is also the founder and owner of The Edge Shooting Academy in Centurion. According to its website, it offers a wide range of services, including sniper training, military and police training, tactical firearm training and more.

If you missed the earlier video of Prinsloo chasing the robbers, watch it below: