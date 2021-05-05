Multimedia
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
5 May 2021
10:11 am

Traffic disruptions as Zulu royal delegation take queen’s remains to KZN

Zulu regiments will be making their way to the Hillbrow mortuary from Kwa Mai Mai.

Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, late regent of the Zulu nation. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned of traffic disruptions in the CBD as late Zulu regent queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s body will be taken to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that Commissioner, Dr Pixley Seme and Miriam Makeba streets are likely to be affected in the morning as Zulu regiments will be making their way to the Hillbrow mortuary from Kwa Mai Mai.

“Smith and Wolmarans streets will also be affected as AmaZulu and Swati delegations accompanied by the KZN premier’s team and Gauteng Premier David Mkhura and his team will be making an entourage to Hillbrow,” said Fihla.

“We cannot confirm how long this will last. Police around the Braamfontein and Hillbrow area remain on high alert and will keep monitoring the situation.”

The remains will be interred at a ceremony at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since granted the queen a special Category-2 provincial funeral.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala yesterday appointed a team of four MECs to work with the royal family to facilitate the farewell for the queen.

The mortal remains of the queen will depart Johannesburg and arrive at KwaNongoma late on Wednesday. The funeral/memorial service will take place on Friday, 7 May 2021.

Saps will provide ceremonial elements, while the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout KwaZulu-Natal on the day of the funeral.