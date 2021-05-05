Traffic disruptions as Zulu royal delegation take queen’s remains to KZN

Siyanda Ndlovu

Zulu regiments will be making their way to the Hillbrow mortuary from Kwa Mai Mai.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned of traffic disruptions in the CBD as late Zulu regent queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s body will be taken to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that Commissioner, Dr Pixley Seme and Miriam Makeba streets are likely to be affected in the morning as Zulu regiments will be making their way to the Hillbrow mortuary from Kwa Mai Mai.

The arrival of Gauteng Premier @David_Makhura at the Medico Legal Laboratory in Johannesburg. Working with Law enforcement agencies, the Premier and @kzngov will ensure a safe passage for the remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu to KwaZulu-Natal. #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/L1dFC5gK83 — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021

“Smith and Wolmarans streets will also be affected as AmaZulu and Swati delegations accompanied by the KZN premier’s team and Gauteng Premier David Mkhura and his team will be making an entourage to Hillbrow,” said Fihla.

“We cannot confirm how long this will last. Police around the Braamfontein and Hillbrow area remain on high alert and will keep monitoring the situation.”

The remains will be interred at a ceremony at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since granted the queen a special Category-2 provincial funeral.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for @KZNTransport , Community Safety & Liaison Ms Peggy Nkonyeni arrives in JHB. The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal @sziks has appointed a team of four MECs to work with the Royal Family to facilitate a fitting farewell for Her Majesty the Queen. #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/AxKZW4FU9y — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala yesterday appointed a team of four MECs to work with the royal family to facilitate the farewell for the queen.

The mortal remains of the queen will depart Johannesburg and arrive at KwaNongoma late on Wednesday. The funeral/memorial service will take place on Friday, 7 May 2021.

Saps will provide ceremonial elements, while the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout KwaZulu-Natal on the day of the funeral.