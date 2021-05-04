Ramaphosa grants late regent Zulu queen provincial funeral

Siyanda Ndlovu

The KZN Premier has appointed a team of four MECs to work with the royal family to facilitate a farewell for the queen.

The late Zulu regent, queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, has been granted a special category 2 provincial funeral.

This was announced on Tuesday by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.

“On behalf of the provincial government, we applaud the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to honour the late regent to the Zulu nation queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu,” Zikalala said.

The MECs have met with the royal family and have been advised of the following:

The mortal remains of the queen, will depart Johannesburg and arrive at KwaNongoma on Wednesday 5 May 2021.

The funeral/memorial service will take place on Friday, 7 May 2021.

The South African Police Service will provide ceremonial elements, while the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout KwaZulu-Natal on the day of the funeral.

Simmering tensions in royal household

Dignitaries have been flooding the royal house to pay their last respects, the latest being Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday.

They have also weighed in on the ongoing tensions at the family.

These emanate from a secret meeting between late king Goodwill Zwelithini’s siblings prince Mbonisi and princess Thembi without Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s knowledge or that of the late regent.

Mkhize also commented on simmering tensions at the royal family house.

On Monday a faction that has since been labelled the “royal faction” called a press briefing where they accused Buthelezi of locking them out of the planning and preparations for the queen’s funeral arrangements.

Mkhize has since appealed to the royal family and those involved in leadership issues of the Zulu kingdom to find consensus and peacefully send off the queen.