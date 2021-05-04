15 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico City metro accident

AFP

Emergency services were seen working to rescue victims from the carriages at the Olivos station in the Mexican capital.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when an elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on Monday as a train was passing, authorities said.

Security camera footage broadcast by local media showed the carriages plunging towards the ground in the south of the city.

“So far we have 15 people who unfortunately lost their lives,” Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters.

The city’s civil defense department said on Twitter that around 70 others were injured in the dramatic accident.

Emergency services were seen working to rescue victims from the carriages at the Olivos station.

1/3 Emergency workers carry an injured person away on a stretcher after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. - At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured as an elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on May 3 as a train was passing, authorities said. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) 2/3 Emergency workers carry an injured person away on a stretcher after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. - At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in a metro train accident in the Mexican capital on May 3, the authorities said. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) 3/3 Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. - At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in a metro train accident in the Mexican capital on May 3, the authorities said. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

This is a developing story