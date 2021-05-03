DA to host SA’s ‘biggest online political rally’ in May

Siyanda Ndlovu

'The DA will host an event never before seen in South Africa,' says DA leader John Steenhuisen.

The DA on Monday announced it would host South Africa’s largest virtual political rally on May 22 as the country gears up for the local government elections in October.

The was announced by party leader John Steenhuisen.

“The DA will host an event never before seen in South Africa,” Steenhuisen said.

“We will hold our Time for Change rally, the largest virtual rally in South Africa’s recent history.”

Steenhuisen took a swipe at the ruling ANC and the EFF about their recent comments on the elections.

“While senior ANC members like Finance Minister Tito Mboweni are putting out messages on social media asking for the elections to be postponed and the EFF are still dithering about their readiness to contest the elections, the DA has none of these issues,” Steenhuisen said.

“We are neither distracted nor confused. We know the only way to effect real change in South Africa is through the power of the vote and that is why we are marching forward towards 27 October.”

On 22 May, the DA will host an event never before seen in SA. Thousands across the country will get together virtually and pledge their support for change at the #TimeForChangeRally. Don’t accept the status quo, visit https://t.co/OSBNPuwkxd now and make your pledge! ???????? pic.twitter.com/UvHmRdsXWE — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 3, 2021

He said South Africans were desperate for change even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and “our economy was in crisis”.

“We had record unemployment numbers, our credit rating was junk status and our economy was in recession. The government’s heavy-handed and often senseless response to the pandemic slammed several further nails into the coffin of our shattered economy. To dig our way out of this hole will require the kind of sweeping change the ANC government simply isn’t capable of,” Steenhuisen said.