Jennie Ridyard
3 May 2021
News
The best vaccine is the one you have access to

Maybe South Africa should have been a little less picky at which vaccines they roll out, since even a weaker vaccine is better than none.

A nurse prepares a dose of vaccine.
I was on duty at the mass vaccination centre where I volunteer, in Dublin, filtering my queue of pensioners up to  the vaccination bays, when someone said in a South African accent: “It’s virry naas to hear a Sarth Efrican iccent!” I didn’t get a chance to chat with this cheerful couple any further because my queue was a glacier, slow but  unstoppable, yet I felt a twinge in my heart as they disappeared up the escalator to Vaccination Land. Lucky people. When might everyday South Africans get immunised back home? I think of my mum, my special-needs sister, the...

