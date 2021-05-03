News
Siyanda Ndlovu
3 May 2021
10:01 am

Update: Two dead after Helicopter crash in Durban

Siyanda Ndlovu

"Rescue technicians are crossing the river in an attempt to reach the crash site."

The scene of the accident on Monday morning. Picture: Twitter screengrab

A helicopter has crashed near the Umgeni interchange off the N2 highway bridge on Monday morning in Durban.

“The wreckage of a Robinson R22 helicopter was located in the overgrown vegetation next to the Umgeni River,” KZN VIP Medical Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

“Rescue technicians are crossing the river in an attempt to reach the crash site. The pilot and passenger have not been located at this stage”

According to Jamieson two people are understood to have died from the accident.

“It is speculated that the cause of the crash is a bird strike. However, the aviation authorities will conduct an investigation,” according to Emer-G-Med.

This is a developing story more information will be updated as more information becomes available.