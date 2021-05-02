48 hours in pictures, 2 May 2020
The sun rises behind the Sydney Harbour bridge during early morning fog and smoke haze, in Sydney, Australia, 02 May 2021. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Two baby tapirs or Danto (Tapirus bairdii) sit in their enclosure after being born at the National Zoo, in Managua, Nicaragua, 01 May 2021. A pair of endangered tapirs were born hours apart at the National Zoo of Nicaragua, located in the department of Masaya, south of Managua, the authorities of that animal rescue center reported this Saturday. A male and a female, still without names, were born at dawn on Friday and this Saturday in perfect health conditions, stated the director of that center, Eduardo Sacasa. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres
People light candles during a vigil in Habima Square in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 1, 2021,in the aftermath of a deadly stampede in a northern Jewish pilgrimage town. - The the overnight disaster killed at least 45 people at an Orthodox Jewish pilgrimage site, one of the nation's worst peacetime disasters. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) confront protesters who arrive in the neighborhood where the President of Colombia Ivan Duque has his residence, during a day of protests against the tax reform, in Bogota, Colombia, 01 May 2021. Massive demonstrations and marches were held in the main cities of Colombia this Saturday to demand that the Colombian president withdraw the tax reform project. The protests have been going on for three days just as the country faces the third peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
Clown doctors pray with a man in front of the tent of hospitalized relatives, at the Ingavi Hospital in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, 01 May 2021. The volunteers of the Doctor Payasonrisa Foundation go every weekend to one of the hospitals in Paraguay to accompany and support the families of patients admitted for treatment for the coronavirus. About ten volunteers from the foundation visited the Ingavi Hospital this Saturday, on the outskirts of Asuncion, to share snacks, smiles and dances with the people who wait, in tents and tents installed in the parking lot, to know the status of their patients. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar
A women participates in a new day of protest against the tax reform as International Workers' Day is commemorated in Cali, Colombia, 01 May 2021. Opposition congressmen and civil society organizations asked Colombian President to stop the violence in the protests that have occurred for three days against the tax reform project and that have left several dead in Cali (southwest), according to unconfirmed reports. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr
Artists of the contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka perform as they wear soccer jerseys, in Prague, Czech Republic, 01 May 2021. With this performance, the Circus reacted to the allowing of part of the spectators to participate in sports events, but not in cultural ones as COVID-19 measures are lifting by Czech government. Since mid October 2020, all theatres across the country have been closed to visitors due to measures against coronavirus COVID-19 cases. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A boy lights a candle as he attends a Easter ceremony during a lockdown as limited number of people attended measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 at the St. George Church in Istanbul, Turkey, early 02 May 2021. The Turkish President announced a total lockdown between 30 April to 17 May due to increased Covid-19 cases. The lockdown coincides with the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The toll from coronavirus-related deaths has risen in Turkey to 39,737 people in total as of 30 April 2021, with the country reporting 4,788,700 confirmed cases. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN / POOL
Samaritan worshippers arrive to take part in a Passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, on May 2, 2021. - The Samaritans are a community of a few hundred people living in Israel and in the Nablus area who trace their lineage to the ancient Israelites led by the biblical prophet Moses out of Egypt. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
A traditional Mayan dancer joins with a coalition of activist groups and labor unions to participate in a May Day march for workers' and human rights in Los Angeles, California on May 1, 2021. (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP)
Family members wearing protective gear offer prayers next to the pyre of a victim who died of Covid-19 coronavirus at an open air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bangalore on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
Firefighters extinguish a fire as local residents and owners of fuel tankers stand at the site following an overnight ablaze in which several fuel tankers caught fire at Qala-e-Murad Bek area on the outskirts of Kabul on May 2, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
This handout from Shwe Phee Myay News Agency taken and released on May 2, 2021 shows protesters taking part in a demonstration against the military coup on "Global Myanmar Spring Revolution Day" in Kyaukme in Myanmar's Shan State. (Photo by Handout / SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY "
Riot police are seen standing guard behind a Colombian flag during a protest against a tax reform bill outside Colombian President Ivan Duque's house in Bogota on May 1, 2021. - Thousands of people demonstrated Saturday for the fourth consecutive day in Colombia to demand the withdrawal of a tax reform that, they claim, punishes the middle class in the midst of the pandemic. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
Protesters run away from riot police during the second edition of the illegal 'La Boum - L'Abime' festival, a protest against the Covid-19 health restrictions, at the Bois de La Cambre park in Brussels on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
An activist smokes marijuana during the annual NYC Cannabis Parade & Rally in support of the legalization of marijuana for recreational and medical use, on May 1, 2021 in New York City. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana on March 31, 2021, with a large chunk of tax revenues from sales set to go to minority communities. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Two women look at the Mediterranean sea on a beach of the French riviera city of Nice, on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
An undertaker carries a wooden log amidst burning pyres of the victims who died of Covid-19 coronavirus at an open air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bangalore on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
Nepalese army officials wearing protective gear salute to pay homage next to the bodies of victims who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at an electric crematorium in Kathmandu on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Bikash KARKI / AFP)
People visit the Great Wall during the labour day holiday in Beijing on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)
Members of a delegation of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) former guerrilla use their mobile phones onboard the "La Montana" ship, which will take them to Europe to meet with anti-capitalist groups in 30 different countries, in Isla Mujeres, state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, on April 30, 2021. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)
This picture shows a beautiful sunset near Jodoigne on April 29, 2021. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / various sources / AFP)
Casey the Bulldog goes for a walk in the Hell's Kitchen area of New York April 29, 2012. - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city hopes to "fully reopen" on July 1. "We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength," he told MSNBC. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
