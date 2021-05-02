48 hours in pictures, 2 May 2020

5/23

Clown doctors pray with a man in front of the tent of hospitalized relatives, at the Ingavi Hospital in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, 01 May 2021. The volunteers of the Doctor Payasonrisa Foundation go every weekend to one of the hospitals in Paraguay to accompany and support the families of patients admitted for treatment for the coronavirus. About ten volunteers from the foundation visited the Ingavi Hospital this Saturday, on the outskirts of Asuncion, to share snacks, smiles and dances with the people who wait, in tents and tents installed in the parking lot, to know the status of their patients. EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar