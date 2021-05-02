KZN gov requests state funeral for Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has sent in a request to the Presidency for a state funeral for the late Regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

The provincial government made the announcement on Sunday. In a statement, Premier Sihle Zikalala confirm that “on behalf of the people of KZN, he has submitted a request to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a state funeral in honour of the distinguished role played by Regent of the Zulu Nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

“The application of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is indeed being considered by the Presidency, taking into account all matters tabled and submitted in the proposal. The KZN provincial government will await further communication and feedback from the Presidency.”

Zikalala said the queen’s passing had “traumatised the entire nation which had barely recovered from the colossal demise of His Majesty, King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.”

KZN government has appealed to all citizens to keep the Zulu royal family in their prayers, “as they navigate these extraordinary and painful times.”

The first wife of the late Zulu King died last Thursday, 29 April at Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital, just over a month after King Zwelithini’s passing.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said MaDlamini passed away unexpectedly, leaving the royal family “utterly bereft”.

“This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us.”

The royal family has been rocked by claims that MaDlamini was reportedly heading to court to interdict the coronation of a new ruler of the AmaZulu nation amid allegations that the king’s will could have been forged.

