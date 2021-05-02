WATCH: investigation launched after fire destroys warehouse in Joburg

News24 Wire

Firefighters were on Sunday damping down a warehouse in Johannesburg ravaged by fire to ensure it does not ignite and spread to residential flats nearby.

Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the fire was extinguished, with four fire trucks stationed around the warehouse to prevent possible flare-ups.

“The warehouse was used by various businesses for storage; all that was inside has been destroyed. The whole building was engulfed by fire. There was an incident where a window at an adjacent flat broke because of extreme heat from the warehouse. No one was injured,” Radebe said on Sunday.

#DragonCityFire Joburg Emergency Services says the fire at the Dragon City Warehouse in Fordsburg has been contained. Fire engines are on standby to ensure that the fire does not reignite and spread to residential areas. @CityofJoburgEMS pic.twitter.com/rSRdTwWkXe — . (@LINDEAUX) May 2, 2021

The fire broke out on Saturday and spread rapidly through the night, engulfing several of the warehouse’s floors. Residents nearby were up all night, fearing that the blaze could spread and destroy their properties.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined.