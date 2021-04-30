Motorists given lifeline for licence renewals to 31 August

Siyanda Ndlovu

'Preliminary investigations suggest corruption is the main cause of lack of availability of booking slots in various licensing centres across Gauteng.'

Motorists whose vehicle licence discs, driver’s licences, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates are expired have been given a lifeline until 31 August for renewals.

This was announced by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula on Friday during a Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) press briefing.

“We extended the validity of vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates which expired during the period that commenced from 26 March 2020 up to 31 May 2020 for a period that ended on 31 August 2020,” Mbalula said.

“All learners licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits that expired from 26 March 2020 to 31 December 2020 are deemed valid for a grace period ending 31 August 2021.”

Addressing the backlog in Gauteng

Gauteng had experienced a significant backlog in driver’s licence renewals since last year, RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said.

PRESENTATION ON THE STATE OF THE DLTCs in GAUTENG pic.twitter.com/fSKFqroyjE — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 30, 2021

Mbalula said that there were about 7.1 million vehicles due for renewal between March 2020 and January 2021.

“Of these 6.3 million have been renewed. Out of the 900,000 discs that have yet to be renewed, 250,000 are in Gauteng,” said Mbalula.

“If you look at Gauteng compared to all other provinces, if we can deal with Gauteng the backlog throughout the country is far less.

“If you then take in terms of Gauteng, you will realise that Gauteng is sitting at 38% so there is a backlog of 62% which we are supposed to be dealing with in terms of the Gauteng scenario.”

Mbalula said that there were serious concerns about the difficulties experienced by citizens in booking slots through online platforms.

“We are gravely concerned that preliminary investigations suggest corruption is the principal driver of lack of availability of booking slots in various licensing centres across Gauteng. Learner and driver licensing remain a pervasive challenge, particularly in Gauteng,” Mbalula said.